Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 3,709,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,741. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

