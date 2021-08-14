Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. 3,709,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,741. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

