RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.56 on Friday. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Get RADCOM alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.