Radix (EXRD) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $109.38 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00882682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00101241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

