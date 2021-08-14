RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 275,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,639. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 191,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in RadNet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $4,282,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

