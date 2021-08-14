Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

