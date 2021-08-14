RAMP Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. RAMP has a total market cap of $102.26 million and approximately $25.17 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.58 or 0.00881092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00102158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044272 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,320,927 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.