Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTLR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

