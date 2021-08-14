Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.04.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$4.55 and a 1 year high of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

