Raymond James Boosts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $38.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

