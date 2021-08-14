Raymond James Comments on Russel Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.86.

TSE RUS opened at C$37.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.20. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$17.10 and a 12 month high of C$37.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

