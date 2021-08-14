Raymond James Increases Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$13.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIRDF. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.