Raymond James Raises Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $2,236.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO stock opened at $2,039.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,896.35.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock worth $3,063,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.