RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.82 million, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.