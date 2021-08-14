Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

