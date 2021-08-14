Redd (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.09 or 0.99947346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00032570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00080404 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001010 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013676 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

