Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Short Interest Update

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of REDFY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 27,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17. Rediff.com India has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
About Rediff.com India
