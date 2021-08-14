Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
REED stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.