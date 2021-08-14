Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

REED stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reed’s by 24.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reed’s by 65.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,573 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Reed’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Reed’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Reed’s by 20.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.