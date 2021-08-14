Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,482.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 199,725 shares of company stock worth $1,762,011.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

