Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

CG opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.48. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,133,101 shares of company stock worth $627,049,613. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,238,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

