Research Analysts Offer Predictions for frontdoor, inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05.

Get frontdoor alerts:

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 253,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in frontdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 49.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.