Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nautilus, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%.

NLS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE NLS opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,052 shares of company stock worth $537,453 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.