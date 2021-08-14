Research Analysts Set Expectations for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Standpoint Research boosted their target price on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

TSE ECN opened at C$10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 963.64. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 784.03%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

