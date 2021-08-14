Research Analysts Set Expectations for Emera Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMA. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.91.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$59.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The stock has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$59.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.57.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

