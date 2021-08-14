Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hydro One Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on H. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.40.

H stock opened at C$31.32 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.