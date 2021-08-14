Reviewing MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $9.54 million 132.52 -$72.15 million ($3.55) -13.53 MacroGenics $104.88 million 13.51 -$129.74 million ($2.47) -9.39

Arcturus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics. Arcturus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MacroGenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcturus Therapeutics and MacroGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 6 1 4 0 1.82 MacroGenics 1 0 5 0 2.67

Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $60.58, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%. MacroGenics has a consensus price target of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.34%. Given MacroGenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics -1,316.15% -43.01% -33.20% MacroGenics -109.07% -41.16% -32.04%

Summary

MacroGenics beats Arcturus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

