Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s current price.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.84.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.