Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RVMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after purchasing an additional 418,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 62.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

