Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.40.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,556,000 after purchasing an additional 308,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after acquiring an additional 853,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 284,272 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,876,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.