Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

