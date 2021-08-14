Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 118,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

