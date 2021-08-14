River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $214.00

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 229 ($2.99). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.99), with a volume of 8,218 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £188.51 million and a PE ratio of 40.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

