RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 6.8% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. 301,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,593,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,330,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

