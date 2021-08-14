RLX Technology (RLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

NYSE RLX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.02. 10,044,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,645,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

