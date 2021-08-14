Robert C. Thurber Sells 10,696 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

