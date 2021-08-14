Robert W. Baird Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.