Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $402.50 on Wednesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $410.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.52.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

