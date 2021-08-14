Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.68.

NYSE:RKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,635,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

