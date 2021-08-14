Roger Lee Nicholson Acquires 500 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.11 per share, for a total transaction of $17,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMR opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

