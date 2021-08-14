Roger Lee Nicholson Acquires 500 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.11 per share, for a total transaction of $17,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AMR opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.
