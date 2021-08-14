Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Rollins worth $27,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 18.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 910,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,136. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

