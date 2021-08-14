Romeo Power (RMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Romeo Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $861.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.95. Romeo Power has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $38.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.