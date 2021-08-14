Roth Capital Increases Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $31.00

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agrify by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agrify by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

