Roth Capital Increases ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $60.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTI. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.00 million, a P/E ratio of 391.67, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $986,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

