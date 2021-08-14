Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$12.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.