Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$12.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

EQX stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

