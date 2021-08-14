Royal Bank of Canada Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 23,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,742 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,968,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of BBMC opened at $89.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $91.41.

