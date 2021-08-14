Royal Bank of Canada Has $903,000 Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 297.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JOYY were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after buying an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $3,743,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 43,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.81 million. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

