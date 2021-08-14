Royal Bank of Canada Has $960,000 Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

