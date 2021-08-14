Royal Bank of Canada Increases First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $26.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $23.93 on Friday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

