Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $983,000 Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IBRX stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

